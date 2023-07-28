KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Paving work this weekend will cause various lane/ramp closures from Interstate 29 northbound to Interstate 435 southbound in Platte County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says working will begin Saturday starting at 7 a.m. Crews will close the ramp from 152 Highway west to I-435 north and 152 east to I-435 south until 7 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, MoDOT says crews will close various ramps on 45 Highway until 7 p.m. Sunday.

All work is weather permitting and could change.

MoDOT said drivers should plan ahead and seek alternate routes if needed.