KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash shut down two lanes of I-435 in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said there were multiple vehicles involved, including what looks like at least two tractor trailers.

🚨Breaking: Multiple vehicle crash (including 2 semis) SB I-435 past 63rd St, in KCMO. At least 2 lanes are closed. Expect delays in the area. Plz find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BSYWV202eK — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 24, 2021

The crash happened around 12:50 pm in the southbound lanes of I-435 past 63rd Street. Tow trucks moved the damaged vehicles and reopened the two lanes of traffic about 30 minutes later.