LANSING, Kan. — A 29-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell over the weekend, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott died Saturday night at the correctional facility. Charles-Lott was found in his cell without a pulse.

The KDOC said life-saving measures were performed at the facility clinic. He later died at the clinic.

The cause of death is pending further investigation and the results of an independent autopsy. His death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Charles-Lott was serving a 172-month sentence from Wyandotte County for one count of aggravated battery with intent for bodily harm. He was admitted to the facility on November 1, 2011.