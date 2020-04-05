Lansing Correctional Facility shifting operations after 4 staff, 1 inmate tests positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. — A fourth staff member and an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting operational changes within the facility.

The newest staff member infected is a male over the age of 20, and the resident is a male over age 50. Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced the cases and the changes on April 4.

The facility will make the following changes:

Reduced movement of residents so that they will remain in their units, but are not locked down in cells

Necessary movement to recreation or jobs will occur primarily in groups, or cohorts, from the same unit

Staffing has been modified due to increased absences

“The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials,” Zmuda said.

The first three infected staff members were announced on March 31. At the time, no movement was restricted, according to the facility, but officials conducted investigations.

According to updated information from interactive maps provided by the state of Kansas, there were 698 cases in the state as of 10 p.m. on April 4. Twenty-one people have died.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman has said he believes Kansas will reach its peak on number of cases on April 24, 2020.