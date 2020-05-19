Lansing correctional Facility to host public drive-thru visitation for corrections officers who died of COVID-19

LANSING, Kan. — Two correctional officers who died in the line of duty will be honored with a public memorial service this week.

George Bernard Robare and Fella Adebiyi were were both working at Lansing Correctional Facility when they contracted COVID-19 and died.

They will be honored by a public drive-thru visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at the facility. A private candlelight vigil will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Masks are required for people who want to attend and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Members of the public that have questions about the event are encouraged to call 913-727-3235 ext. 58900.

