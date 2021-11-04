Lansing corrections officer hospitalized after she was attacked by an inmate

LANSING, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating after an officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility was injured. The Department of Corrections confirmed the officer was hurt Wednesday evening.

“Investigators with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) are investigating an incident at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) that occurred on the evening of November 3, 2021. In this incident, a corrections officer was injured by a resident, resulting in the hospitalization of that officer.” “This is an ongoing investigation, and upon its conclusion the findings will be presented to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal prosecution.” “The officer is in stable condition and health privacy laws do not permit the release of additional health information to the media.” Carol Pitts, Public Information Officer — Kansas Dept. of Corrections

The Kansas Organization of State Employees is the union that represents corrections officers at the prison. The union believes a male inmate assaulted the female corrections officer close to shift change Wednesday, which was around 5 p.m.

In a response to a request for information about the attack, the union responded with the following information.

“Reports from management are that she was attacked by one inmate on B2 unit, and punched repeatedly in the face and head. Reports from workers indicate that the inmate attached a padlock to a belt and beat her over the head, face and body with that. “ “She has, to our knowledge, sustained facial fractures and may have a severe head injury, and other broke bones. She was in ICU last night, in stable condition, but was heavily sedated, per KDOC.” “There are also conflicting reports about how she was found – whether it was at shift change, or if inmates on her unit called in the alarm (meaning the inmates themselves reported the assault).” Sarah LaFrenz, KOSE President

The union also said that the prison is designed so that just one corrections officer is assigned to the pod where the injured officer worked. The officer is in charged of however many inmates are assigned to the pod. The union said there have been complaints about safety issues at the prison for years.

“Our Union, KOSE, has for years advocated and pushed on the extremely dangerous staffing levels at this facility as well as other facilities throughout the state. Workers have spoken over and over again about the conditions to their management, and to this administration,” Sarah LaFrenz, KOSE President

