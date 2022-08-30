LANSING, Kan. — The Lansing School District placed schools on lockout after they were notified that Lansing Correctional Facility is doing an emergency headcount.

All campuses in the district except Lansing High School are on lockout as a precautionary measure.

The schools will remain locked and no one will be allowed to enter or exit the campuses until given the all-clear from the correctional facility.

The Correctional Facility found an inmate unresponsive inside of a cell Tuesday morning. He was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear whether the death is related to the school lockdown.

According to officials, the penitentiary assessment indicates the death was due to COVID-19.

The resident was identified as a 43-year-old man Ricardo Carlos Ramirez who was serving a 141-month sentence.

