LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A jury convicted a Lansing man of attacking a neighbor as part of an ongoing feud between the two men.

Jurors convicted 41-year-old Austin Marshall Davis of aggravated battery.

Lansing police responded to Davis’ home on Sept. 4 and found a man on the ground. Court documents show the man accused Davis of hitting him in the head with a hammer.

The document shows that on the day of the fight the victim stepped onto Davis’ property. Davis reacted by attacking the victim.

Davis will be sentenced next month.

