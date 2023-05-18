LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Lansing man pleads guilty to drug charges and awaits sentencing.

Police arrested 41-year-old Ryan Duane Case after he crashed his car in December.

Court documents show police arrived at the single-car crash in Leavenworth and searched Case’s backpack. An officer found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside the bag.

Case pleaded guilty to distribution or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 12.

He will be sentenced in June.