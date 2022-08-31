LANSING, Kan. — One day after an inmate escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility, the prison is doing another headcount.

Tuesday’s escape prompted an emergency headcount at the prison and a lock out at the Lansing School District until dismissal.

Now, the Lansing School District announced Wednesday that all district buildings are once again on lock out as a precautionary measure.

Lock Out means all buildings will remain locked, and no one will be allowed to enter or exit until we can assess the situation. Lansing School District

Shortly after, the district moved to a monitored entry/controlled release protocol, which means adults can leave buildings with administration approval and students can be released to a parent/guardian.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the inmate that prompted the first lock out, identified as Michael Shane Stroede, is still missing.

Stroede stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo that says “JAYDEN” on his neck, among others.

He is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County.

