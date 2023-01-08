LANSING, Kan. — Investigators believe they’ve solved a murder case that happened nearly a decade ago.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations served an arrest warrant to a prisoner housed in the Lansing Correctional Facility Friday afternoon.

The 38-year-old suspect is from the Kansas City metro area. He is accused of first-degree murder in the death of a 16 year-old girl in 2014.

Someone called police to report the girl’s body near a building at 24th Street and Monroe Avenue on Dec. 21, 2014.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department determined the teenager was murdered in Kansas City, Kansas, not in the neighborhood where they found her body. The department has not said what led investigators to that information. Since then, the Kansas City Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations have been working the case together.

The 38-year-old suspect has not been officially charged at this time, so FOX4 is not reporting his name.

He is currently serving time at Lansing for robbery and drug possession. He has also previously been convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16, according to his record with the Kansas Department of Corrections.