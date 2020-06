LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A large condo complex close to many popular attractions at the Lake of the Ozarks went up in flames Tuesday.

The fire happened at the Emerald Bay Condos just off Horseshoe Bend Parkway at mile marker 14, KTVI reported.

No one was injured, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear how the fire began. The state fire marshal is investigating.