Shooting and crash send 3 adults and juvenile to hospitals, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting and car crash that sent three adults and a juvenile to hospitals Tuesday morning.

It started around 10 a.m. when officers were called to East Truman Road and Bennington Avenue.

A woman reported that someone was shooting at her car. She told officers that she collided with the suspected gunman’s car as she tried to get away.

The woman and the juvenile inside that car were injured, but have been stabilized at hospitals. Police say the two adults in the other car have life-threatening injuries.

As officers investigated at the shooting scene, witnesses gave them information about a possible suspect who may have ended up at a nearby apartment complex. Officers are now at the complex near 23rd and Topping to determine if anyone involved in the shooting is inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.