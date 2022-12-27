KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A building fire in the area of Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into the air Tuesday afternoon, blanketing an area north of the downtown Kansas City loop.

The Kansas City Fire Department arrived at the scene just before 12:15 p.m., and attacked the fire defensively according to a spokesperson. They’re also using ladder trucks to try and extinguish the fire.

So far there have been no injuries reported, other immediate details are limited. FOX4 will provide updates from a crew at the scene as more information is confirmed.