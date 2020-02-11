Large Florida-based health system drops Cerner

AdventHealth, a faith-based U.S. health system with 50 hospital campuses and more than 1,200 care sites, has decided to cut ties with Cerner Corp.’s electronic health record and revenue cycle management system and switch to a rival.

The Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based nonprofit, which is the parent company of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, employs more than 80,000 people who serve more than 5 million patients annually. It first signed a deal with Cerner in 2002 when it was known as Adventist Health System.

It’s unclear how the loss of AdventHealth will affect the North Kansas City-based health IT company (Nasdaq: CERN)’s annual revenue or earnings.

