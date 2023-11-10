INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting at the Independence Center mall on Friday afternoon.

Independence police initially said two people were shot, but later updated that four people, including at least one woman, were injured in the shooting.

Police said the situation is stable now, and there is no active shooter. But officials have not released any further information about what happened yet, including how severe injuries are or if anyone is in custody.

Independence police are investigating a shooting at the Independence Center mall on Nov. 10, 2023. (FOX4 photo)

Independence police have set up a location at the car wash on the northeast corner of the mall parking lot for anyone trying to pick up family who may be at the mall.

A spokesperson for Independence police said they will provide more information soon.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 has crews at the scene and we will update this story as we confirm more information.