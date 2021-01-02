Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Veteran talk show host Larry King, 87, has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
A source close to King’s family told CNN that King has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week. Due to hospital protocols, he has not been able to receive visits form his three sons.
The 87-year-old is no stranger to health problems. He has survived a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.
There is not current status for King’s condition.