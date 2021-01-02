Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Veteran talk show host Larry King, 87, has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

A source close to King’s family told CNN that King has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week. Due to hospital protocols, he has not been able to receive visits form his three sons.

The 87-year-old is no stranger to health problems. He has survived a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.

There is not current status for King’s condition.