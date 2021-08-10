Las Vegas man indicted for possessing over 8 pounds of meth on bus in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Las Vegas, Nevada man has been indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in his duffel bag aboard a bus passing through Kansas City, Missouri.

Reginald S. Thomas Sr., 52, was charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in an indictment. Tuesday’s indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Thomas on July 28, 2021.

According to court documents, a police service canine alerted to the presence of drugs in a duffel bag that was among the luggage of a bus from Los Angeles, California, that arrived at a bus station in Kansas City on July 28, 2021. Thomas, the owner of the duffel bag, was questioned by law enforcement officers.

When officers searched the duffel bag, they found a grey denim backpack that contained seven bundles that contained approximately 8.1 pounds of methamphetamine.

