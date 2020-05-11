Last frost of the season possible overnight

It’s been pretty cold as of recent, with a frosty and even foggy start for some on Saturday morning. An additional opportunity for frost is ahead Monday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in place for most of the area until 9 AM Monday morning. Why are a few counties not involved in the advisory this time? A bit more cloud cover will act as a blanket overnight and not allow us to cool down as much overnight.

Temperatures will reach the middle 30s before cloud cover and rain settle in by daybreak. Not everyone gets the rain Monday, however. But that cloud cover will significantly limit any warm up potential we have for Monday and even Tuesday.

Our record low is 34 degrees and the worst we’re going to do is tie that. Our record cold high…the lowest high temp ever recorded on May 11 is in jeopardy. We may struggled to get into the 50s most of the day.

I thought for a brief minute…wow! This is significant. Then I looked at last year. It was relatively the same. Two years in a row with cold temperatures to start May. We will see if there are any more similarities moving forward. More rain arrives later in the week.