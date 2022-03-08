ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The last city-wide mask mandate in Johnson County is set to expire next week.

During a special council meeting on January 13, the Roeland Park City Council approved a mask mandate requiring anyone older than 5 to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth while in indoor, public spaces.

Monday, the council reviewed an ordinance to amend masking guidelines that would have required residents to mask up when Johnson, Wyandotte or Jackson County are considered at a high community COVID level by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Councilmember Tom Madigan said he felt the amendment would have a negative impact on local businesses.

“One week you’re saying, ‘ok, you’ve gotta have masks’. Then next week, ‘oh, it’s back down, you don’t have to wear a mask.’ It’s unfair to the businesses,” Madigan said.

Councilmember Michael Rebne said with communities sharing hospitals, schools and other resources, he feels it makes sense to consider transmission levels in surrounding communities.

“To me it provides consistency. It’s a continuation of what we’ve already been doing. It’s rational in that it considers everybody that we interact with in the day-to-day,” Rebne said.

The proposed amendment failed. The city’s current mask mandate will now expire on Wednesday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m.