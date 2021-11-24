Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers running into ongoing supply chain shortages

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The race to the holiday finish line is on.

Thousands of people waited for Wednesday to pick up Thanksgiving dinner items for Thursday, some of whom ran into high demands and low supplies, which, in some cases, were related to worldwide supply chain shortages.

Such is the case at Cossentino’s Price Chopper in Blue Springs, where store director Dan Scassellati still had busy store aisles on Wednesday afternoon.

Scassellati said he plans to serve customers up until the store’s planned 1 p.m. closing time on Thanksgiving afternoon.



“People will ask – can I still get a turkey? Do I have time to thaw it?” Scassellati said on Wednesday afternoon.

Buyers at that Cossentino’s Price Chopper location started preparing for Turkey Day demands in October. As of Wednesday, Scassellati said his store still had fresh turkeys for sale.

Store buyers started preparing for demands early in effect to confront those worldwide shortfalls in numerous goods.



“You might see some particular brands you can’t get so you’d have to go to a different brand, but all in all, most of the main staples for Thanksgiving, we are solid on,” Scassellati said.

Other customers are rushing to pick up prepared foods for the holiday. Hungry people are lining up outside Joe’s KC BBQ in Leawood, purchasing food to reheat for Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday.

Ryan Barrows, a vice-president with Joe’s KC BBQ, said the day before Thanksgiving is one of Joe’s busiest days of the year, and part of the chain’s busiest week annually.

“We thought we were outrunning some of the issues related to the supply chain issues with the pandemic. That doesn’t seem to be the case. Every day, we’re seeing something different things,” Barrow said.

Joe’s is known for smoking meats for holiday meals, including turkeys. Barrow said he wanted to smoke more this year, but supply chain demands, and rising costs, made that too tough.

Barrows said this five-day stretch is the busiest his three stores will see all year.

Scassellarti said turkey supplies were never a concern, but canned cranberries were at one point. Thankfully his store has enough for the last-minute shoppers.