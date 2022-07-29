LENEXA, Kan. — It’s the last weekend to dive in and enjoy some of Lenexa’s swimming pools this summer.

The city said it needs to adjust its pool hours because many of the lifeguards hired for the summer are heading back to school.

Ad Astra and Flat Rock Creek pools will close for the summer Monday, Aug. 1. In years past the pools have been open through Labor Day.

Indian Trails Aquatic Center will only be open on weekends beginning Aug. 8. The final day for the aquatic center is Sept. 5.

The city’s aquatic center will be overhauled beginning later this year.

The city council approved spending $15 million to upgrade the pool and add amenities to the center. Those plans include a lazy river, zero-depth pool entry, water slides, play structures for toddlers and young children, shade areas and renovated family restrooms.

The Indian Trails Aquatic Center will be closed for construction from 2023 through the spring of 2024. Both the Ad Astra and Flat Rock Creek pools will be open during summer 2023. The city anticipates Indian Trails to be complete ahead of the 2024 pool season.

