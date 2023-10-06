LAWRENCE, Kan. — If you are a fan of the Kansas Jayhawks Friday was a night that may have been circled on your calendar.

It’s the night every year where fans pack Allen Field House to see opening scrimmages of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams in what’s called “Late Night in the Phog.”

And if the basketball enough, well known national recording artist Flo Rida was in concert to get fans pumped up.

Though KU Fans beg to differ when it comes to Allen Field House about whether he can officially sing “Welcome to My House,” on the floor.

“It’s KU’s House, It’s KU’s House let’s go,” Freshman Alan Schrock said.

“I don’t think there’s any other type of gym that has the type of atmosphere that Allen Field House has,” Sophomore Desiree Ynsunza said.

“It’s just a culture and a lifestyle what winning feels like,” KU alum Ian Hall said.

They line up early for a first look at the teams in action.

“I like seeing the scrimmages, the men’s scrimmage getting to see them compete against each other because at this point we still don’t know who the starters are so getting to see how they play with each other before they are put in the spotlight,” Charles Dilliehunt, KU Grad student, said.

Though some fans who rush to their seats already know who to have their eye on.

“DaJaun (Harris) is going to be the star player he’s going to go crazy. ElMarko (Jackson) is going to be extremely valuable for us,” Freshman Payten Remington said.

And once they fill Allen Field House, it’s a night fans say they won’t forget.

“I mean it’s electric can you feel it? The atmosphere is undeniably electric everyone is packed in,” Ella Podrebarac said.

October excitement, perhaps only eclipsed by March Madness when it carries into April.

“My Freshman year when we won the national Championship was one of the best days of entire life, everyone rushes out on to Mass Street.”

With a loaded squad and key transfers including Center Hunter Dickinson, some fans are predicting a return to the Final Four.

“National Champions this year, I’m calling it,” Freshman Dawson Jones said.

Coach Bill Self said he was disappointed in his team’s play during the scrimmage. He encouraged two students who had $10,000 on the line not to choose his players to take a half court shot for them. They chose Mario Chalmers instead, who came through hitting the big shot.