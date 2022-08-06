DEXTER, Mo. – One man’s late-night snack run led him to a $100,000 prize on a scratchers ticket.

Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner went out to grab some food and made a stop at a Murphy Oil gas station in Dexter, Missouri, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket.

While there, he picked up a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” Scratchers ticket. The man scratched the prize part of the ticket before the number. He then learned he matched a number with a $5,000 prize and a 20x multiplier.

The man told Missouri Lottery he plans to buy his son a car and put the rest of his winnings into a savings account.