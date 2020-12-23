Latest COVID relief package would bring much-needed hope to KC metro restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many people are eager for another stimulus payment from the federal government, local small business and restaurant owners in particular are hoping they can end a tough year with hope.

Restaurants are some of the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, and many are hoping to get help with the new stimulus package.

“We’re looking forward to it if it does happen. But if not, we are just taking it day by day. As you can tell, it’s pretty slow, really slow,” said Michael Quirarte, general manager of Margaritas on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City. “It’s not been a very good year for any restaurant people.”

Just before Christmas, Margaritas would normally be packed, but not this year.

Quirarte’s been tracking a major decline in business. He said a new stimulus package could literally be a lifeline for Margaritas and thousands of other businesses like it.

“We’re just taking it day by day. Hopefully pretty soon, next spring, it will get better for all of us,” Quirarte said.

The new federal relief package sets aside more than $284 billion for Paycheck Protection Program loans and includes some changes to the program to target businesses struggling the most during the pandemic.

The National Restaurant Association reports more than 110,000 restaurants across the U.S. have shuttered due to the pandemic, and 10,000 restaurants have closed in the last three months.