LATHROP, Mo. — The suspect Clinton County, Missouri deputies say assaulted and tortured a woman for two days is now facing felony charges for domestic assault, kidnapping, and more.

Deputies arrested James Larson Jr., 39, following a standoff Saturday.

Sheriff Larry Fish says Larson Jr. was just released from prison two weeks prior.

Deputies say his victim, a Kansas City woman, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Doctors said she had a brain bleed and swelling around her head.

Charging documents state the two met on a dating app last week. The victim said she was staying with Larson Jr., and everything was fine until she says he became violent.

She said she would spend the next two days being beaten, deprived of food and a bathroom and her life threatened if she called the police.

Larson Jr’s father, James Larson Sr., owns the Lake Arrowhead home in Lathrop, Missouri where they were staying.

Larson Sr. told deputies she tried to get free as his son slept, and that led to an armed confrontation.

“[He grabbed] his shotgun that I had hidden,” Larson Sr. said.

“I didn’t know he knew where it was. [He] cocked it and that’s when I realized what he had in his hand. He went into the kitchen and threatened to shoot her then shoot himself.”

Deputies say the woman got away and called police from a neighbor’s home. The sheriff’s office found her with multiple injuries, including a brain bleed.

According to court documents, the woman told deputies Larson Jr. punched her, kicked her with steel toe boots and hit her in the head with what she described as an ice pick.

She said he threatened to slit her throat if she called the police.

Saturday, tactical units surrounded the home on Southeast Apache Drive.

“I heard on the bull horn, I just heard them say, ‘You need to come out now.’ And somebody called me and was like, ‘They’re surrounding Larson’s house,’” Sandy Leftridge said.

Deputies say Larson Jr. would not come out. Officers moved in, and K-9 Merlin signaled that he was hiding behind a false wall.

“It was very convincing even when he alerted on it,” K-9 Merlin’s handler, Deputy Bill Cunningham, said. “We figured there was something there, but we didn’t know what.”

Sheriff Fish says after putting this woman through unimaginable horrors, Larson Jr. is where he belongs.

“This is somebody that does not need to be on the streets.”

Larson Jr. is charged with domestic assault- first degree, kidnapping- first degree, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm and felony resisting/interfering with arrest.

