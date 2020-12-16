Law enforcement academy at Lincoln University in Jefferson City approved

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lincoln University in Jefferson City is officially the new home of law enforcement academy.

The university officially received a one-year probationary license for the academy on Tuesday. After that, it will become the state’s 20th training academy.

Supporters say Lincoln University is the first historically Black college to house a training academy for law enforcement. However, it’s not just for Black students.

“But this is a program where you can be a college student and you can be just the general public and just decide, ‘Hey I want a new career. I want to be a police officer,'” Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill said in a previous interview.

Gov. Mike Parson said the training academy at Lincoln University is important in a time when law enforcement agencies are trying to increase diversity in their officers.

The academy will focus on attracting low-income students from minority communities.

Classes are scheduled to begin next month. The academy has received 22 applications so far.

