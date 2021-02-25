Lawmakers reintroduce Kelsey Smith Act, named after Overland Park murder victim

WASHINGTON — United States Sens. Jerry Moran (R – Kansas), Roy Blunt (R – Missouri) and Deb Fischer (R – Nebraska), reintroduced the Kelsey Smith Act to allow law enforcement to receive call location information from wireless companies when responding to emergency situations involving risk of death or serious physical harm.

The law has been brought forward several times in the past and has not been successful.

The legislation is named after Kelsey Smith, a teen who was abducted from an Overland Park, Kan. parking lot in broad daylight on June 2, 2007.

It took four days after her disappearance for authorities to get the cell phone location information from the wireless provider, despite there being security camera footage of her abduction.

The legislation gives law enforcement the ability to determine if an individual is in danger.

Kelsey Smith’s tragic abduction sent shockwaves through the Overland Park community and the country. In honor of their daughter and to aid law enforcement in rescuing kidnap victims, Greg and Missey Smith have worked tirelessly to support the passage of the Kelsey Smith Act in state legislatures around the country and here in Washington D.C. This legislation will make certain first responders have the tools they need to quickly locate people who have been abducted, and I urge my colleagues to support this sensible bill to help save lives. Senator Jerry Moran

The legislation includes “checks to guard against government overreach, while also allowing law enforcement to act quickly to help individuals in grave danger,” according to a release from Moran.

Smith’s parents, Greg and Missey, have fought to have this legislation passed across the country.

“We would like to thank Senator Moran for taking the lead on the continued effort to pass the Kelsey Smith Act at the federal level,” Greg and Missey Smith said. “He has been a cosponsor since the beginning of this journey. We would be remiss to not thank Senator Roberts and his staff for all of their efforts and work and coordinating all of the alliances in support of this legislation. We continue to be hopeful that it will pass on the federal level as it has now passed in 27 states and is being worked in at least seven more this session.”