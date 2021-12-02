Lawmakers to investigate actions of Kansas City, Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — State lawmakers took steps to open an investigation into Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman, who represents Kansas City, Kansas, following a recent arrest.

House speaker Ron Ryckmman appointed six fellow lawmakers to serve on a committee that will investigate Coleman’s actions. The lawmakers are:

Rep. John Barker (Chair), R-Abilene

Rep. Susan Humphries, R-Wichita

Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta

Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, D-Lawrence

Rep. Cindy Neighbor, D-Shawnee

Rep. Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee

The investigation was authorized after six members of the Kansas House filed a complaint Monday calling for Coleman’s expulsion after her was arrested for a suspected DUI in Lawrence.

Now that a complaint has been filed and the committee formed, it’s up to the members of the committee to dismiss the complaint or recommend disciplinary action. The recommendation would then be put to a vote, in which two-thirds of the House would have to approve.

Ryckman authorized the committee to meet on its own schedule instead of waiting until the Legislature convenes in January.

This is the second complaint filed against Coleman since he was elected to the Kansas Legislature in January. The first came on Jan. 12 after Coleman made a public threat against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. The complaint against Coleman was dismissed, and he kept his seat in the Kansas Legislature after receiving a warning.

Coleman has been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, and stalking by an opponent’s staffer.

Coleman was also arrested and then charged Nov. 1 with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Court documents show he assaulted a family member when prosecutors say Coleman pushed a man, hit him in the chest, and spit on him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in Johnson County following his suspected DUI arrest.