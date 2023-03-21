KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reps. Emmanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) and Sam Graves (R-Mo.) requested in a letter Tuesday that the postmaster general host a listening session in Kansas City to hear mail delivery complaints directly from area residents.

Cleaver and Graves previously sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in October expressing concerns about the agency’s failure to fulfill its mandated duty to provide six-day mail delivery under federal law.

The Postal Service has fallen short of this obligation, Cleaver and Graves argued in their letter on Tuesday.

“A stable, consistent, and responsive Postal Service is not a Republican or Democratic issue—it’s an essential function of government that hardworking families rely on and have come to expect over the past two centuries,” said Cleaver.

“Unfortunately, under the leadership of Postmaster General DeJoy, we’ve seen this beloved institution quickly devolve into a sad display of constant delays, infrequent deliveries, and endless excuses.”

In the October letter, as well as the letter sent Tuesday, Cleaver and Graves ask DeJoy to construct a plan for the agency to address mailing deficiencies in the area.

In December, the Postal Service responded to the congressmen’s request, pointing at low unemployment rates in the Kansas City area and encouraging residents to apply to work for the Postal Service.

In a letter on Tuesday, the congressmen note that the Postal Service never offered any plan to address mailing deficiencies in its December response.

“The US Postal Service is one of the few functions the federal government should do—and should do well, but they aren’t,” Graves said.

“The Postal Service has completely abandoned their legal responsibility to provide reliable 6 day mail delivery to Missourians in the greater Kansas City area. Worse still, they’ve offered empty excuses and failed to deliver any real plan to fix this mess. We’re inviting Postmaster General DeJoy to Kansas City to hear the struggles of our constituents firsthand and lay out a clear plan for the agency to live up to its promise.”