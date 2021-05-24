Lawn care companies play catch up after week of persistent area rain

OLATHE, Kan. — Lots of recent rain means the grass is begging to be cut and lawn care companies are needing the work. But now many of those lawn care businesses are scrambling to catch up.

“We’re typically used to two-to-three days during the spring and fall, but never five-to-six days in a row just constant rain,” Kenny Brown, co-owner of Brown Brothers’ Lawn Care, said.



Brown said they’ve been swamped. Monday’s list shows 35 yards instead of their usual 25 properties.

“We’ve been trying to catch up because of the rain,” Brown said.

They plan to put in 12 hour days over the next five days, and a full one on Saturday if needed, but only is weather allows.

“If there’s a few hours of rain, like, we’ve just got to get out there real quick and go while we can,” Brown said.

They have taken a small hit raking in the green last week because of the rain, but Brown said it’s worth taking it slow and not damaging customers’ yards.

