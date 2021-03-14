Lawrence agrees to pay nearly $1M in back overtime

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence officials have agreed to pay nearly $1 million in back overtime to dozens of firefighter captains, police sergeants and other city employees.

The city said in a news release Friday that the city determined it had mistakenly misclassified some jobs as not eligible for overtime when they actually were.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the back payments will be made next month.

The issue goes back to the summer of 2019, when captains from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical requested a formal review of their status as exempt from overtime, thinking that the city may have overlooked a change in federal standards. The city also conducted its own review.

The back pay will go to 21 fire captains, 24 police sergeants and three city planners.

