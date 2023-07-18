LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence City Commissioners approved changes to the Safe Routes to Schools Plan on Tuesday which will add up to seven additional crossing guards.

The decision follows a Lawrence School Board vote earlier this year to close two elementary schools.

The Lawrence School Board reallocated the resulting budget savings from the closures of Pinckney and Broken Arrow Elementaries to its financial priority of improving staff salaries and mapped out boundaries for new schools students would attend.

Some parents say it’s set up a dangerous situation where kids now have to cross highways to get to new schools instead of their neighborhoods schools.

One such situation is at U.S. 59 and Michigan St. .3 miles from the former Pinckney Elementary. Children will now have to cross six lanes of traffic.

“The result of the USD 497 boundary decision means more students across our community will be crossing higher speed higher volume arterial streets to get to school,” Jessica Mortinger, Lawrence’s Transportation and Planning Manager, said at the Metro Planning Organization meeting last month.

FOX4 met parent Melody Alexander at 9th and Emery near KU apartments and fraternities and sororities. It’s a winding hill she’s decided is too dangerous for her first grader to get to his new school.

“When you look at what the path is to get to the school this is a really dangerous intersection.”

As we tried to walk the path we encountered a problem. We waited several minutes pressing the cross walk signal but were never granted a walk signal.

“Imagine a kindergartner that’s running late for school and they need to get across the street. They just are going to run across the street. With the traffic coming over the hill it’s just a serious bad accident waiting to happen,” Yolanda Franklin, grandparent and School Board candidate, said.

There was no discussion as the Safe Routes to Schools Plan was approved in the consent agenda. Online documents show it would add seven crossing guards. Mortinger estimated previously the plan would cost the city $40,000.

Plans could change but initially the crossing guards would be added at 23rd and Iowa, 27th and Iowa, 23rd and Louisiana, 6th and Michigan, 6th and Folks, 6th and Stoneridge, and 9th and Emery.

“I don’t think it should be the city’s decision to provide crossing guards, because it wasn’t the city that shut down the schools. It was the school district,” Franklin said.

As we encountered other issues of sidewalks completely blocked by bushes and blind curves, Alexander said she’s happy with her decision to send her first grader to a school with an earlier start time where she can drive him.

“It’d be great if the crossing guard wanted to walk the hill with all- the kids but that’s not going to happen,” she said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

While the City of Lawrence employs and determines the placement of crossing guards Lawrence School District Communications Director Julie Boyle said through a statement, “Lawrence Public Schools appreciates being a part of the Safe Routes to School initiative and its collaboration around important safety issues for our community, including supporting children in getting safety to-and-from school.”