Lawrence artist creates Kamala Harris and Joe Biden crop art

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris have “cropped up” in a Kansas farm field.

Crop artist Stan Herd created the murals in a field near Lawrence.

Herd said he created Biden’s mural a while back and finished Harris’ mural after she was nominated as his Biden’s running mate.

“I will tell you that I was in the field standing by the car when the announcement came that she was chosen and in 25 minutes, I was out and starting her portrait.”

Herd, who has been creating murals in the earth for nearly 40 years, says his portrait of Kamala Harris is one of his favorites.

“I do feel like this portrait of Kamala Harris is one of my best works. I never know whether they’re going to be good or not.”

Herd is also a fan of Harris and her politics.

“You know, it’s pretty amazing. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her. I liked her energy. I know that some folks are saying words about her that she’s not nice. Are you kidding me? She’s a strong woman. If this country ever needed anything right now, they need strong women.”