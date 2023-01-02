LAWRENCE, Kan. — Public transportation in Lawrence is free beginning Jan. 2.

The change will impact fixed route, T Lift, Night Line, and Sunday microtransit, according to Lawrence Transit.

The Fare Free Pilot Program is funded through an increase in federal money. Lawrence leaders say they plan to re-evaluate the free fare program in Fall 2023 to determine if it’s possible to keep fare free for riders.

The city says transit ridership remains low. Leaders hope ridership will increase with the free fare. The city also believes waving bus fare will provide low-income people and families with more money to spend on other things in the community.

Additional information about the transit system, along with routes and real-time data is available online at lawrencetransit.org.