LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a crash at 6th Street and Iowa in Lawrence overnight.

Police responded to the emergency at the intersection just before midnight.

Officers said the to car crash pinned both drivers inside their vehicles.

Police performed chest compressions on one of he drivers, but that person later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

First responders were able to free the second driver and transported the injured person to the hospital.

Police are working to notify family members of the two people involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.