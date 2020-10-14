Lawrence City Commission votes to lower speed limits to 25 mph on local streets

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence City Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to lower speed limits on thousands of city streets.

City leaders made the move to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph, hoping to prevent fatal crashes involving pedestrians, with Mayor Jennifer Ananda dissenting.

It comes in the wake of the August death of Tammy Kearney, a 62-year-old blind woman hit and killed by a car as she walked home from work. The yoga instructor was with her seeing-eye dog of 8 years, Rex, when she was struck.

“I loved my wife. I was with her for 40 years. It’s like a lifetime,” her husband Greg said.

Kearney was walking on a 30 mph street crossing Clinton Parkway into her neighborhood.

“This happened in an instant. One day she’s with me, and the next day she’s gone,” Kearney said.

The crash is still under investigation but came at a time when the city was already polling public opinion on lowering speed limits. The city said 57% surveyed favored lowering speed limits on local neighborhood streets to 20 or 25 mph.

By law, streets in Kansas are 30 mph if there’s no posted speed limit. City engineers said they opted for 25 mph because it’s the norm in many neighboring communities including Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park.

Lawrence’s mayor worries it will lead to more traffic stops at a time when the city is discussing reducing police interaction with the public.

“We want safe streets for our community. I think that right now it’s not prudent to lower the street limits prior to completing those conversations around law enforcement,” Ananda said.

Commissioners who voted in favor said it’s not just enforcement, but there will be a several educational programs before the speed limits are officially lowered.

That will also give them time to install $200,000 worth of 25 mph signs on at least 1,000 streets where people will be traveling from a road with a higher speed limit.

For Greg Kearney, it’s a no-brainer.

“I think anything we can do to improve pedestrian safety is always helpful,” he said.

And if people are driving slower, maybe it will improve the safety of pets, too. After surviving the crash that killed his owner, Rex was re-trained to keep an eye on Greg’s blood sugar as a diabetic. Greg said Rex may have already saved his life when he passed out.