Lawrence delays hybrid schedule for elementary kids to make staff adjustments

LAWRENCE, Kan. — There are mixed emotions for parents in Lawrence after the school district delayed the start of hybrid learning for elementary students.

Now, these young children won’t start hybrid until Nov. 9.

“I actually feel like it was a wise decision to push back,” Pat Amy Yi said.

Yi was prepared to send her kids back to school in person on Monday but said the school board meeting on Monday night made it clear that isn’t the best thing to do.

“They are not prepared, clearly,” Yi said. “They don’t have the equipment that they need. They haven’t planned for certain situations.”

According to Board President Kelly Jones, new data from parents showed they needed to make staffing adjustments.

“So we wanted to give teachers time to adjust to changes in their roles,” Jones said. “So some of our teachers were going to move to be hybrid teaching to remote, and we wanted to give them time to contact the families and adjust to that type of learning.”

But parents like Alexandria Cain said the district has had more than enough time to prepare.

“Quit finding excuses and find a reason to put these kids back to school,” Cain said.

Cain said virtual learning will only have a negative impact on kids.

“They are losing their fundamentals,” Cain said. “Whether that be education, their socialization, their mental health wellbeing — they are falling behind on all of that.”

Middle and high school students will start phase one of hybrid learning on Monday.