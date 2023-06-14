LAWRENCE, Kan. — An emergency will unfold at a former sorority house at the University of Kansas Thursday morning.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says it isn’t anything serious.

Emergency responders plan to hold training at the Tri-Delta House on Oxford Road near Prairie Lane.

The administration said the Lawrence house is scheduled to be demolished. The owners offered emergency crews access to the building to get in a little extra practice.

The building will not be burned down, but there will be theatrical smoke used in the training process. It will serve as training for situations were visibility is reduced. Other training will use fire hoses and other ladders and equipment.

Signs will be placed in the area while training is underway.

Training will take place over the next few weeks. That means there will be more emergency crews and vehicles in that neighborhood until the training is complete.