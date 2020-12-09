Lawrence Free State boy’s basketball team in quarantine after member test positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Free State boy’s basketball team has looked forward to getting hte season started for months. But now it’s on pause.

“We still have plenty of the season ahead of us. Hopefully we don’t have to do this again,” Free State head coach, Sam Stroh said.

A member of Free State’s junior varsity team tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Now the entire team — 19 varsity and JV, one manager and five coaches are in quarantine.

“They’re obviously disappointed, but it’s not the end of the world. There’s bigger things than high school basketball,” Stroh said.

Coach Sam Stroh said the player started showing symptoms on Sunday. This happened after playing games against Liberty on Saturday and Raytown South on Friday.

The Raytown School District said in a statement to FOX4:

“Yesterday, the Raytown School District was notified that an. individual on the Lawrence Free State boys basketball team tested positive for COVID–19. Raytown South High played Lawrence Free State JV and varsity teams on Friday, December 4. Through a case investigation in accordance with the Jackson County Health Department, 12 players on Raytown South High’s JV boys basketball team were identified as close contacts with the individual who tested positive and were place on a self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after the date of exposure.

To ensure minimal contact between players on C-team, JV, and varsity, Raytown South teams do not practice at the same time, ride separate buses to games, and do not share the same locker room.”

The Liberty Schoo District told FOX4, no on was identified as a close contact, and no members of the team are in quarantine.

Kayla Parker, a spokesperson with the Jackson County Health Department says this scenario is to be expected.

“It’s definitely concerning, but not unexpected because there is such high risk associated with this activities,” Parker said.

Free State will quarantine until December 15. Coach Stroh said he and his team are anticipating getting back on the court.

“Each day we get to practice, we’re going to take advantage of it. Every day we play a game, we’re going to take advantage of it. There are some states that aren’t allowing high school basketball,” Stroh said.

Coach Stroh said no one else on the team tested positive for COVID-19. He said the player who did, is recovering from mild symptoms.