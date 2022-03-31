LAWRENCE, Kan. — All of Lawrence is getting ready for the Kansas Jayhawks’ Final Four game on Saturday, so it’s a good excuse to get a sweet treat to calm those pregame jitters.

Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream has the perfect scoop to get fans ready on game day.

Their “Rock Choc Jayhawk” flavor is packed with chocolatey goodness — brownies, fudge pieces and fudge swirl — stuffed in homemade sweet cream ice cream.

“It’s our bestseller. It’s super, super good,” Ana Lopez said. “It’s one of my favorite flavors. It’s the first flavor I ever fell in love with when I started working.”

If that’s not what you’re craving, the shop has other basketball-themed flavors, such as “The Phog” and “March Madness.” The staff recommends a homemade waffle cone, too.

“As they have advanced, we have been more and more busy because people are coming downtown and are more excited,” Lopez said.

Shop hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday so they can close early for the KU-Villanova game.

