Baldwin City man accused of selling fake Tide

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 13: Tide laundry detergent is seen on a store shelf on March 13, 2012 in Miami, Florida. It was recently reported that the theft and black market re-sale of Tide laundry detergent is presumably on the rise however even though law enforcement acknowledge that name-brand household items are commonly a target from store shelves, authorities say they have not seen a specific rise in stolen Tide detergent. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man accused of selling fake Tide laundry detergent has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to a year of probation.

The Kansas attorney general’s office say 44-year-old Brian Glenn, of Baldwin City, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week to one misdemeanor count of counterfeiting.

The state previously dismissed a felony counterfeiting charge just before the case was set to go to trial, citing the need for further testing of the laundry soap.

In 2016, law enforcement agents and Procter & Gamble representatives raided Glenn’s home.