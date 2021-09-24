Lawrence man arrested in connection with 2-year-old’s death

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 21-year-old Lawrence man is arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment, and possession of a stolen handgun. The suspect is in jail, but hasn’t been officially charged with the crimes.

The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 2-year-old Legend King last week.

Officers responded to a house near E. 15th St. and Wedgewood Dr. around 10:45 a.m. Neighbors said they saw emergency crews working on the little boy after he’d been shot in the chest. Legend was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Last week investigators said it shooting appeared to be accidental.