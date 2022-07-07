LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 19-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man is facing charges in connection to child sex crimes at a daycare.

Lawrence police tells FOX4 on Wednesday officers were investigating a possible sex crime against a child at a local childcare facility.

During the investigation Mateo Wills was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail.

Wills is being charged with four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.

Charging documents state the crimes happened between November 2021 and July 2022.

Police said because this is a sex crime and an ongoing investigation they are unable to provide further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

