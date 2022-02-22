LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 25-year-old Lawrence man has been found guilty in the 2017 killing of 26-year-old Bryce Holladay.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced last week that a jury returned a guilty verdict of voluntary manslaughter against Steven Drake.

The charge stemmed from an incident in which Holladay of Lawrence entered a home on West 27th Terrace on Sept. 19, 2017, and refused to leave for several hours.

After a skirmish at the front door to the home, Drake shot Holladay in the face. He was declared dead at the scene.

Drake had sent multiple texts messages saying that he was going to shoot Holladay before he retrieved a gun from a bedroom and fired one shot at close range.

“Senseless gun violence has no place in our community,” Valdez said. “The Holladay family lost a beloved son, and we hope this verdict can give them some closure. But many people have been changed forever because of Mr. Drake’s actions – including the witnesses and their families and Mr. Drake himself. This office will not tolerate violent gun crime.”

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing is set to take place on March 30 at 4 p.m.

