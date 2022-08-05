LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 37-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty Friday by a jury following an incident in July 2020 where he fired multiple shots during a domestic disturbance.

Charles D. Thomas was found guilty on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of battery, and three counts of aggravated endangering of a child, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

The charges is connected from a domestic disturbance incident that occurred on the night of July 8, 2020 in the 1900 block of E. 19th Street where Thomas fired multiple shots. No one was injured. However, children were present at the time of the incident.

“Senseless firearm violence poses an imminent threat to community safety,” Valdez said. “When you combine that with domestic violence and crimes against children, many lives are at risk.”

Sentencing for Thomas is set for 1:30 p.m. on September 6, 2022.

The incident was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

