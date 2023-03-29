LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence man pleaded no contest to trying to throw a woman off a bridge and into the Kansas River.

With the plea, 38-year-old Adam B. Amyx avoids a trial and does not contest the details of the case against him. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office charged Amyx with attempted second-degree murder.

The DA’s office said a 21-year-old woman walked past Amyx on a Lawrence bridge over the Kansas River in April 2022.

As the woman passed, prosecutors say Amyx lifted her into the air and tried to throw her over the bridge railing, which could have killed her.

According to investigators, the woman kicked Amyx several times and managed to get away from him.

Amyx faces a prison sentence between four years and seven months up to 20 years and seven months when he is sentenced on May 26.