Lawrence man in custody for shooting at The Outhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. — U.S. Marshals arrested a 24-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man in relation to a shooting at The Outhouse on January 1, 2022.

Daequan Jermaine Rayton was taken into custody in Topeka, Kansas on Friday, January 14 and he was transferred to Douglas County where he was booked into the county correctional facility.

Rayton is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Sherriff’s deputies were called to the exotic dance club on reports of a man being shot. The man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.