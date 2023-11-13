LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Monday night that left one person dead in Douglas County.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Kansas Highway 10 or U.S. 40 Highway, near the intersection with Wakarusa Drive.

KHP said the driver of a 2017 Dodge SUV was traveling west on K-10 when for an unknown reason, she crossed the center line and struck a 2023 Nissan Sentra that was traveling east.

The third vehicle involved ran over debris on the roadway, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 58-year-old Paul C. Duncan, of Lawrence. He was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The 27-year-old driver of the Dodge was also reported to be wearing a seat belt and is said to have suspected serious injuries. Three youth passengers were also in the Dodge but KHP is not releasing information due to juvenile record protected data.

The driver of the third vehicle involved is said to have minor injuries.

KHP is continuing to investigate the crash along with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Police Department.