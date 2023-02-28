LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence man pleads no contest to charges that stemmed from a shooting that happened in front of Lawrence police.

Douglas County prosecutors charged 19-year-old Treyvon Johnson, accusing him of a shooting that happened in Lawrence near West 11th Street and Kentucky Street in August.

Witnesses told Lawrence police a group of men got into an argument with two men in a car.

After the argument, the car took off and officers say they witnessed the passenger fire at least one gunshot. No one was injured in the shooting.

Officers eventually arrested Johnson and another man.

By pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Johnson admitted prosecutors likely had enough evidence to convict him of the crimes.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced March 24.